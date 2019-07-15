Cardi B threw her daughter a first birthday party to remember!

On Saturday night, the 26-year-old rapper threw a lavish bash for her daughter, Kulture, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month. For the special occasion, Kulture and Cardi rocked coordinating colorful Moschino looks, with Kulture sporting a purple, green, pink and yellow tutu and Cardi opting for a figure-hugging yellow, green and pink dress.

In a sweet pic shared to Instagram, Cardi's high-fiving her little girl as Offset, Cardi's husband and Kulture's dad, holds the tot. In the background of the photo, fans get a peek inside Kulture's party, which featured colorful cupcakes, cake pops and candy apples.

"This the only good picture I can find with me and my baby matching outfit.😩😂😂," Cardi captioned the shot. "Thank @itsjeremyscott @moschino for this beautiful custom outfits. I swear I really, really was [trying] to get a good pic 😩😩"

Though the party appeared picture-perfect in the snap, there was actually quite a set-back to the epic soiree -- the New York City blackout that rocked the west side of Manhattan on Saturday.

"Hi guys! So I just want to say thank y'all so much for coming to Kulture's birthday party 'cause it was y'all that made it lit. It was so lit... Let me tell y'all something. Y'all made it lit because the fact that when I got there the lights went off in the party, it was, like, a whole hour with no lights, no music, but it was still lit," Cardi said in an Instagram video. "And then when we got a power generator to turn the music and some lights on, it got lit again. But with no air conditioner, so we was literally melting, but people was still dancing, having fun."

"And then the lights came completely back on, but then they came right back off when we was about to cut the cake. And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave," she continued. "And it's 'cause of y'all. And it was such a fun party. Thank you so much."

In the caption of the video, Cardi lamented her luck that the blackout took place during her daughter's party, but celebrated how much fun they had despite the fact.

"The fact that I wanted my daughter party in 42nd street instead of Jersey and to my f**king luck New York had a power outage right on that Deum area!! B**CH THE DEVIL! 😒😒😒😒😒but WOW how a negative situation turn into a LITUATION !!!" Cardi wrote. "Omg I had soooooo much f**kin fun and my daughter as well."

"Thank ya sooo much everybody that came, I know my daughter won’t remember this day but when she older and have her kids this will be a good story to tell lols," she added. "I will be daydream this day for ma long ❤️❤️❤️❤️. OK I’m exhausted, nobody hit me till like 2pm😩."

Prior to the party, both Cardi and Offset shared pics of Kulture in celebration of her first birthday.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Offset at the 2019 ESPY awards, where he teased his and Cardi's plans for Kulture's big day.

"I'm flying out there to New York right after I leave here. We got a big party this weekend, on Saturday," he said. "You just gotta see, it's gonna be everywhere. It's gonna be a big, big, big, big, big party, though."

"It's our first child together, so it's a big celebration," Offset, who is also the father of sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea from earlier relationships, added.

Watch the video below for more on Cardi and Offset.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Offset Reveals His and Cardi B's Plans for Daughter Kulture's 1st Birthday Party (Exclusive)

Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture's 1st Birthday With Adorable Baby Pics

See Cardi B's Insanely Fashion-Forward Outfits From 'Press' Music Video

Related Gallery