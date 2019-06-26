Cardi B is serving another court lewk!

The rapper released the music video for "Press" on Wednesday, on the heels of her court appearance the previous day, where she pleaded not guilty to 12 counts in connection to an altercation at a strip club last year. She wore a chic color-blocked pantsuit while toting a rare Birkin bag.

In the NSFW music video, in which she murders her lover, Cardi rocks a head-turning, embellished white Viktor & Rolf pantsuit, adorned with oversized ruffles in the courthouse scene. She paired the statement ensemble with a matching icy hair color and white eyebrows.

Cardi B / YouTube

Cardi B / YouTube

Although the 26-year-old star is mostly naked (and covered in blood) throughout the intense, rather violent video, Cardi dons another memorable look in a head-to-toe floral outfit courtesy of London-based, Norwegian designer Edda Gimnes via a printed headscarf, jacket and thigh-high boots.

Cardi B / YouTube

Cardi was dressed by her stylist Kollin Carter, who is responsible for all of the rapper's iconic looks, including the 1995 archival Mugler shell ensemble she wore at this year's GRAMMYs and her custom Nicolas Jebran BET Awards dress. Carter recently chatted with ET Style about collaborating with Cardi.

"We have our go-to designers, but we also love working with new designers, big or small, it doesn’t matter," Carter shared. "Our collaboration processes are really fun and free because she allows everything to happen the way that it needs to, to create some kind of evolution or to leave a mark in fashion."

