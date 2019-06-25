Cardi B Wears Chic Navy Blue Suit With Matching Hair to Court

Cardi B rocked a very chic suit to court.

The 26-year-old rapper made an appearance at Queens Court in New York City on Tuesday, where she pleaded not guilty after being indicted on 12 counts in connection with an altercation at a strip club in August of last year.

Cardi wore a stylish navy blue-and-pale pink, double-breasted pantsuit by London-based brand, Brøgger, accessorized with sky-high metallic black ankle-strap heels and a coordinating pink-and-cream color-blocked Hermès Birkin bag. The mom of one matched her blue bob and pink nails to the outfit.

The courthouse visit comes days after her performance and win at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, where she stunned in three different custom-designed ensembles. The night before, the rapper chanted "I ain't going to jail" during her performance at the BET Experience event on Saturday.

If you've got $2000 to burn, shop Cardi's exact suit, ahead.

