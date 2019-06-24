Offset and Cardi B are doing just fine following her indictment.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Offset's group, Migos, at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday and Cardi's 27-year-old husband assured fans that all is well amid his wife's legal troubles. Last week, Cardi, 26, was indicted by a grand jury in Queens, New York, for misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation at a strip club in August 2018.

"Everything's good," Offset said. "... We're blessed."

"It's in the Lord's hands," Offset's groupmate, Quavo, added.

"We've got it under control," the third member of Migos, Takeoff, agreed.

The incident in question occurred at the Angels Strip Club in Queens, when the "I Like It" rapper and nine members of her entourage allegedly threw chairs, bottles and a hookah pipe toward bartenders, two of whom were said to be injured.

Cardi rejected a plea offer from the Queens' D.A. in April, and her lawyer has claimed she didn’t injure anyone during the incident.

At the BET Awards, the husband-wife duo did seem singularly focused during their show-stopping opening performance. Cardi and Offset set the tone for the whole show as she gave her man a lap dance while they expertly performed "Clout" and "Press."

"We're gonna have the greatest performance," Offset told ET prior to their time on stage. "We're gonna give a great show and we fixin' to rock the stage. It's gonna be a beautiful thing, you dig?"

As for whether or not fans can look forward to another collaboration between Cardi and Migos, Offset was tight-lipped.

"Hold it down," he teased. "We can't give you all the juice... I don't know what you could expect. You've got to wait and see."

Watch the video below for more on the 2019 BET Awards.

