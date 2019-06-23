Cardi B isn't letting an indictment get her down.

During her performance at the 2019 BET Experience on Saturday, the 26-year-old rapper took a moment in between songs to proclaim "I ain't going to jail" multiple times.

Wearing a sparkly purple look, complete with matching gloves and shoes, as well as fishnet tights, the crowd cheered as Cardi energetically repeated the phrase.

.@iamcardib came through with a message for everyone last night! 😭✊🏽Make sure you tune in for the #BETAwards tonight to see her perform! pic.twitter.com/AB1kzjTFbU — #BETMusic (@BETMusic) June 23, 2019

Cardi's proclamation follows her Friday indictment by a grand jury in Queens, New York, for misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation at a strip club in August 2018.

Though the specific charges in the indictment are sealed until her arraignment on Tuesday, June 25, when Cardi was initially arrested in October she was charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment.

The incident occurred at the Angels Strip Club in Queens, when the "I Like It" rapper and nine members of her entourage allegedly threw chairs, bottles and a hookah pipe towards bartenders, two of whom were said to be injured.

According to legal documents obtained by ET, one bartender claimed that one of the drinks allegedly thrown by a member of Cardi’s group landed on her face, resulting in burning, itching and temporary blindness in her eyes.

Cardi rejected a plea offer from the Queen’s D.A. in April, and her lawyer has claimed she didn’t injure anyone during the incident.

Watch the video below for more on Cardi's indictment.

