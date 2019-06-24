Cardi B Slays in 3 Fabulous Outfits at 2019 BET Awards -- See All Her Looks!
Cardi B looked fabulous all night long at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday night.
Although she skipped the red carpet, the 26-year-old rapper slayed in three different outfits inside the ceremony.
First, she wowed in a hunter green caged, crystal-embellished bodysuit, worn with a balloon-sleeved top and chaps, during her sexy performance of her hit singles, "Clout" and "Press," with husband Offset. The edgy ensemble was custom designed by Bryan Hearns.
She then changed into another custom designed look, this time by Nicolas Jebran. Cardi stunned in a bright lime green Swarovski crystalized gown. The dress featured shapely statement shoulders, a plunging netted neckline, floor-trailing train and fringe hem detail.
Later, the rapper was spotted backstage with her hubby, where she rocked an ombre yellow-and-blue strapless mini adorned with sun motifs and matching over-the-knee boots.
