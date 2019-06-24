Awards

Cardi B Slays in 3 Fabulous Outfits at 2019 BET Awards -- See All Her Looks!

By Amy Lee‍
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET

Cardi B looked fabulous all night long at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday night. 

Although she skipped the red carpet, the 26-year-old rapper slayed in three different outfits inside the ceremony. 

First, she wowed in a hunter green caged, crystal-embellished bodysuit, worn with a balloon-sleeved top and chaps, during her sexy performance of her hit singles, "Clout" and "Press," with husband Offset. The edgy ensemble was custom designed by Bryan Hearns. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Courtesy of Bryan Hearns

She then changed into another custom designed look, this time by Nicolas Jebran. Cardi stunned in a bright lime green Swarovski crystalized gown. The dress featured shapely statement shoulders, a plunging netted neckline, floor-trailing train and fringe hem detail. 

Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET
Courtesy of Nicolas Jebran

Later, the rapper was spotted backstage with her hubby, where she rocked an ombre yellow-and-blue strapless mini adorned with sun motifs and matching over-the-knee boots. 

Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET

Catch up on all things BET Awards, ahead: 

