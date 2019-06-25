Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges in Strip Club Fight Case

Cardi B arrived in court in New York on Tuesday, and was hit with felony charges in connection with an altercation at a strip club last August.

ET confirms that Cardi pleaded not guilty after being indicted on 12 counts, including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury. The 26-year-old rapper was indicted by a grand jury on Friday, but the specific charges in her indictment had been sealed up until her arraignment on Tuesday. The other charges against Cardi, which range from harassment to criminal solicitation, conspiracy and reckless endangerment, are misdemeanors.

The incident occurred at the Angels Strip Club in Queens, where Cardi and about nine members of her entourage allegedly threw chairs, bottles and a hookah pipe toward bartenders, two of whom were said to be injured. According to legal documents obtained by ET, one bartender claimed that one of the drinks allegedly thrown by a member of Cardi’s group landed on her face, resulting in burning, itching and temporary blindness in her eyes.

A courtroom observer tells ET that Cardi "was herself, even in the courtroom. She was fidgeting with her long pink nails. She didn’t look upset. She had a grin on her face like she always does." The next hearing in the case is set for September 9. Cardi is not required to appear in person.

Last October, Cardi was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment. She rejected a plea offer in April, and her lawyer has claimed she didn’t injure anyone during the incident.

During Cardi's performance at the 2019 BET Experience on Saturday, she addressed her indictment, chanting to the audience at one point, "I ain't going to jail."

ET spoke with her husband, rapper Offset, at the 2019 BET Awards a day later, where he and his fellow Migos rappers -- Quavo and Takeoff -- also didn't appear bothered by her current legal troubles.

"Everything's good," Offset said. "... We're blessed."

"It's in the Lord's hands," Quavo added.

Meanwhile, Takeoff told ET, "We've got it under control."

Watch the video below for more:

Reporting by David Batista.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lil' Kim Praises Cardi B as 'So Non-Offensive' at 2019 BET Awards (Exclusive)

Cardi B Gives Husband Offset a Lap Dance During Sexy 2019 BET Awards Performance

Cardi B Chants 'I Ain't Going To Jail' After Being Indicted on Assault Charges Stemming From Strip Club Brawl

Related Gallery