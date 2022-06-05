Cardi B Marks Her and Offset's 9-Month-old Son's Latest Milestone with New Pics
Cardi B’s Long-Nailed Diaper Changing Tutorial
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Platinum Jubilee Appearance …
Matthew Morrison Reveals Alleged Text Message That Led to ‘SYTYC…
Michael B. Jordan Packs on the PDA With Lori Harvey During Sweet…
'Top Gun' Star Kelly McGillis Says She Was Not Asked to Return f…
Prince William Says Kids Charlotte and George Have Fights Every …
Kim Kardashian Hints That She's Having the Best Sex of Her Life …
Shakira Dances With Her Sons to Viral J Balvin TikTok Dance
'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Expecting Fir…
Mandy Moore Planning Acting Hiatus After 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry KISS During Polo Tournament
Cardi B’s Long-Nailed Diaper Changing Tutorial
Watch Kristin Chenoweth's Sweet Message to Ariana Grande as She …
Gwyneth Paltrow Learns How to 'Slay' From Daughter Apple Martin
Ewan McGregor Recalls 'Amazing' Moment of Seeing Hayden Christen…
William and Harry's Royal Rift Appears Intact at Queen's Jubilee
Met Gala 2022: Lizzo Pulls Out Her Flute and Plays It on the Car…
Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann React to Their Kids' Cute PDA
Cardi B and Offset have a big boy on their hands! On Saturday, the 29-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share pictures of their son, Wave, in honor of his 9–month birthday. “Happy 9 months Wave 🌊🥺!!My baby growing too fast on me,” the GRAMMY-winning emcee captioned the post.
Cardi’s tribute to Wave led with a picture of her and Offset’s baby boy smiling big for the camera while he holds on to his iced out chain. In the following pictures, Cardi shares close ups of her son, giving the world a look at his curly hair, before ending with a shot of him looking at the camera while sporting a tiny bathrobe.
The new batch of pictures comes after the “Money” rapper shared a new family photo.
In May, Cardi took to her Instagram to share a picture her Mother’s Day celebration featuring her family. “Beautiful chaos😩❤️Thanks babe for my babies and my gifts 🎁 Thank you @hennessycarolina for my flowers & LV gift 💝,” she captioned the carousel.
In the pictures, Cardi is in full mom mode as she holds formula and baby snacks, while her and Offset’s 3-year-old daughter Kulture looks on. On the opposite side of the frame, Offset holds on to little Wave and looks at the camera.
The same month, Cardi shared a series of pictures of Wave, in honor of his 8-month birthday. “BIG WAVE 🌊 BIG 8 MONTHS,” she captioned the photo of her baby boy rocking a red hat, red coat and fatigue pants with tiny little Nike sneakers.
Cardi, 29, and Offset, 30, welcomed their son in September. In the months following his birth, Wave’s parents kept him off largely off of social media.
In April, Cardi revealed the first photos of her son, while Offset revealed his name, Wave Set Cephus.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cardi B Reveals How She Changes Diapers With Long Nails
Watch Cardi B's Daughter Call Her Out for Swearing
Offset Shares Sweet Photos of Him Holding Son Wave