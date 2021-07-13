Cardi B Reacts to Backlash After Giving Kulture a $150,000 Necklace for Her 3rd Birthday
Cardi B is coming for any and all haters who have something to say about the lavish gift she gave her daughter, Kulture!
In honor of Kulture turning 3, the "Up" rapper showered her with a stunning diamond charm necklace fit for a princess. The internet, however, wasn't too keen on it's $150,000 price tag, with many calling out Cardi for the expensive gift. But in true Cardi fashion, the rapper clapped back, defending her purchase.
"Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice 😊 Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace💎🎀💗K," she captioned a series of videos showing off the glittering necklace.
"When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated. If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids. F**k I look like being fly ass f**k and my kid not," Cardi wrote in another tweet.
“Yes why not ? Princess parties, unlimited toys, vacations and pools," she continued. "My kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood. Different flavor cereal not just Raisin Bran."
Cardi and Offset seemingly spared no expense when it came to celebrating their daughter's birthday over the weeked. They marked the occasion with an elaborate party that included Disney princesses, a crab leg tower and Cardi twerking on the dance floor.
Cardi documented all the fun on her Instagram Stories, starting with Kulture's fabulous arrival to the party. The toddler was chauffeured to the venue via a carriage ride with her parents -- and adorably matched her famous mama in a poofy, pink dress.
The over-the-top bash had entertainment for both kids and adults, with Cardi later taking off her tulle skirt to reveal a skin-tight pink ensemble. The soon-to-be mom of two sang along to her own songs at the party, even twerking and grinding on the dance floor at one point.
For more on Kulture's luxurious birthday bash, watch the video below.
