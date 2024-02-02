Carl Weathers, 'Rocky' and 'The Mandalorian' Star, Dead at 76

Carl Weathers, best known for his iconic role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky film series and his recent appearances on The Mandalorian, has died. He was 76.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," the family stated in a statement to ET. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Born on Jan. 14, 1948 in New Orleans, Weathers enjoyed a remarkable career spanning five decades, with appearances in over 75 films and television shows. His contributions to the entertainment industry were diverse, ranging from action-packed blockbusters to animated classics.

Weathers notably graced the Star Wars universe, portraying Greef Karga in nine episodes of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian over three seasons. He also lent his voice to the character Combat Carl in the Oscar-winning Toy Story 4 and originated the role in the 2013 TV special Toy Story of Terror.

Carl Weathers attends the premiere of 'The Mandalorian' season 3 at El Capitan Theatre on Feb. 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Among his numerous credits, Weathers starred in the 1988 action film Action Jackson and shared the screen with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 hit Predator. However, his most iconic role remains that of Apollo Creed, the charismatic and powerful heavyweight champion in the Rocky film series.

Weathers first portrayed Apollo Creed in 1976's Rocky, offering a shot at the title to Sylvester Stallone's character, the journeyman Philly boxer Rocky Balboa. The character became a central figure in the franchise, with Weathers reprising the role in Rocky II (1979), where Creed engaged in a title rematch with Balboa.

He continued to captivate audiences in Rocky III (1982) with the character's final appearance being in Rocky IV (1984), where Apollo Creed tragically met his demise in the ring against Russian heavyweight Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren.

Weathers is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ann, and their two sons.

