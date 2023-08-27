Carlos Santana is apologizing to the trans and LGBTQIA+ communities after a video recently surfaced of hurtful comments he made during a concert back in July.

Earlier this month, a video was posted to YouTube that showed Santana, 76, during a stop on his 1001 Rainbows Tour at the Hard Rock Live at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In the clip, the Supernatural artist says, "When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are"

"Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it," he added. "Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that."

Over the weekend, Santana took to Facebook to share an apology, which was subsequently deleted and then reposted, in which he wrote, "I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs."

"I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent," he continued. "I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended."

"Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift," Santana wrote. "I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear."

"It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments," Santana concluded. "Have a glorious existence. Peace."

After first deleting the apology, Santana posted a cryptic poem that many suggested may have been an attempt at addressing the controversy. The musician posted, "the energy of consciousness generates its own kind. hate begets hate. love begets love."

One day after reposting his original apology, Santana wrote on Facebook, "Everyone is significant meaningful and priceless."

