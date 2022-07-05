Carlos Santana Hospitalized After Collapsing Onstage From 'Exhaustion and Dehydration'
Carlos Santana is recovering after he was hospitalized Tuesday night. The legendary guitarist passed out on stage during a performance in Michigan.
Santana, 74, was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, when he collapsed and was quickly attended to. Videos taken by concertgoers showed that he was conscious and waving to fans while wheeled off stage.
Michael Jensen, Santana's publicist, confirmed to ET Tuesday evening that the acclaimed musician "was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration."
Jensen shared that the artist "was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well."
Santana's manager, Michael Vrionis, announced via Jensen's statement that Santana's planned show for Wednesday at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, will be postponed to a later date.
According to reports, as well as videos posted to social media, Santana was about 20 minutes into his performance when he sat down on a drum riser, then fell backward as medical personnel rushed to his aide.
The musician is currently on his summer-long Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour, alongside Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour launched on June 17 and is scheduled to go through August.
