A scary moment during the 5 Seconds Of Summer concert on Sunday night not only led the band to end their show mid-performance, but also postpone an upcoming appearance. During their show in Houston, Texas, drummer Ashton Irwin suffered a health scare which was later diagnosed as heat exhaustion.

The band took to social media to share an update with fans following the incident. "Last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show. Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for the tests and medical review,” they wrote in an Instagram Story Monday.

"As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion," the statement continued. "Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling OK and recovering very well. We apologize to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short."

The band went on to share that ticketholders would be updated via email "as soon as" they "have more information."

In a second Story, the band said that "following medical advice" they have canceled their Tuesday show in Arkansas, and have rescheduled it for July 26. "We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives," they wrote.

"In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness," the band concluded, signing the statement, "Lots of love, 5SOS."

It's no surprise that the group would do whatever is needed to ensure the health and safety of their bandmates. 5SOS has been going strong for over 10 years. In December, they celebrated a decade together by releasing a new song, "2011," dedicated to the year the group was formed.

"We wrote '2011' to celebrate 10 years of this band, 10 years of adventures through life, and most of all, 10 years of you, our fans," read the message. "We love you, and we can’t wait for the next 10."

While they've been making music together for over a decade, the Australian boy band changed their sound up a bit in 2018. ET caught up with Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Irwin at the time where they explained, "We wanted to set a tone for a new direction … a complete clean slate and start again. We needed to take that risk to move forward."

RELATED CONTENT:

5SOS' Luke Hemmings Engaged to Girlfriend Sierra Deaton

5 Seconds of Summer Guitarist Michael Clifford Is Engaged

New Music Releases March 4: Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, 5SOS, Khalid, Kane Brown & More

Behind-The-Scenes of 5 Seconds of Summer's Short Film 'On The Record' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery