Carly Pearce has shared a health update with her fans.

The "We Don't Fight Anymore" songstress took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she has been diagnosed with pericarditis, a heart condition.

"health update. love y’all 💛,' the 34-year-old songstress wrote next to the video where she appears relaxed and upbeat as she shares the news with her over 800K followers.

"You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues and through that, I have developed something called Pericarditis which is a heart issue," the singer said in a video recorded for her fans. "And I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist and I still want to be out on the road, it's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest -- as I'm healing -- to alter my shows a little bit."

According to the Mayo Clinic, "pericarditis is swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart."

Pearce assured her followers that shows will continue, but things will look a little different than before, but they will still get a good show. She did not share in what capacity her shows will be altered.

"So if my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now and that doesn't mean that I'm not going to be completely fine," she said. "It just means that right now I got to take this seriously. So, if you're coming to the shows, if you are gonna be a part of any of the amazing things we have going on with Hummingbird it's all gonna be great, it just might look a little different. So, I'm asking for a little bit of grace and truly more importantly if any of you are dealing with any kind of health stuff or aren't."

Carly Pearce reveals she is dealing with a heart condition called pericarditis. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pearce ended her message by encouraging her fans to look after their health and wellness.

"I'm a young, healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises and this happened to me," she said. "I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it. And just know if it's trying to tell you something, it's going to tell you. So I love you guys and I'll see you soon."

Pearce is currently on the Standing Room Only tour with Tim McGraw through July. Following the tour, the "What He Didn't Do" singer is slated to perform at a series of festivals through August and will head overseas in February 2025.

RELATED CONTENT: