Carole Baskin's highly-anticipated debut on Dancing With the Stars may have not been exactly what she expected.

During a commercial break for the dance competition show's premiere Monday night, a spot aired in local Florida markets that brought up allegations regarding the 1997 disappearance of Baskin's first husband, Don Lewis. The story of his disappearance was featured in Netflix's Tiger King. Joe Exotic alleged in the docuseries that Baskin killed Lewis, a claim she has vehemently denied.

The commercial featured Lewis' three daughters, Gale, Lynda and Donna, along with his former assistant, Anne McQueen, and the family attorney.

"We need to know what happened to our father," Donna said, as the family attorney revealed their $100,00 reward for information, an encouraged viewers to call their tip line.

Watch the ad below.