Giving back! Caroline Rhea, Linda Ronstadt, Mary Lou Belli, Pia Toscano, DJ Asha, Scarlett Kate Ferguson are coming together for the 2023 Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children Stand for Kids Gala, in Los Angeles on June 10.

Previous A-list supporters, hosts, and honorees include Alyssa Milano, Julie Bowen, America Ferrera, Max Greenfield, and Debby Ryan.

In addition to the celebrities, more than 600 guests are expected to gather at Universal Studios Hollywood and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to celebrate women pushing healthcare frontiers and LuskinOIC’s mission to advance health equity for every child in Los Angeles and beyond.

Attendees will enjoy an enchanted forest experience at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, live performances, and a silent and live auction featuring coveted items and destination experiences, as they raise funds and honor donors, community partners, patient ambassadors, physicians and professionals in the LuskinOIC community.

Afterward, guests will be treated to a post-gala soiree in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring desserts, rides, magic, and a light show, and more surprises.

The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (LuskinOIC)

"This year’s gala will be a special celebration of LuskinOIC’s 112 years of remarkable history. We are honoring the countless women healthcare professionals, donors and volunteers who have pushed the reach and quality of orthopaedic care for children in LA and beyond. It will be a night to celebrate them but also be inspired to recommit to the important mission of providing timely care to all children," Michael Sullivan, Vice President, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Orthopaedic Institute for Children tells ET.

"Every Stand for Kids gala allows us to highlight the triumphs made possible by brave patients, dedicated families, generous donors, and excellent providers. It's a unique opportunity to look around to be thankful for our collective accomplishments in pediatric orthopaedics, while envisioning the next milestones that will advance every child's right to health and care," Dr. Anthony Scaduto, President and Chief Executive Officer at LuskinOIC. adds.

LuskinOIC is a mission-driven organization that provides high-quality care for children with musculoskeletal injuries and disorders and advances patient-centered care worldwide. It also actively promotes medical education and scientific research in orthopaedics.

In alliance with UCLA Health, LuskinOIC stands as the largest provider of pediatric orthopaedic care on the West Coast, receives more than 70,000 patient visits each year, and offers pro-bono treatment to patients in Calexico and Mexicali, among other cities worldwide.

To purchase tickets for the LuskinOIC Stand for Kids Gala, please visit standforkidsgala.org.

