Carrie Ann Inaba says she won't bow to bullies. The 52-year-old Dancing With the Stars judge spoke about recent criticism she's received on the Tuesday episode of The Talk.

"I'm 52 and I still get bullied. Right about this time is when people start to bully me because of the way I judge people," Inaba said of the ABC dance competition. "I can't believe it still happens as adults."

Inaba also shared a message for her critics, adding, "I want to tell people who bully, it doesn't make me change the way I judge. I'm not about to change because you try to bully me. It only makes me stand stronger in my convictions and what I believe in."

The longtime judge said she doesn't let outside influences affect how she scores the show's contestants.

"Just so you all know, for all of you trying to bully me about it. I judge the way I judge from my background," she said. "That is my job to do it and I will always do it based on my own conscience, not because you're trying to tell me what to do."

Inaba has been criticized in recent weeks for her perceived tough critiques of contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Two weeks ago, Inaba said she felt Bristowe "gave up" and lost her "spirit" on the dance floor. And on Monday night, she criticized a "lift" the duo performed, saying Bristowe required assistance.

"At this point it starts being a little personal, I feel like," Chigvintsev told ET on Monday after the dance. "At this point right now we just feel like we're never going to make her happy. It feels really discouraging, in a sense, to come back next week."

For more on the dance duo's reaction to Inaba, watch the clip below:

