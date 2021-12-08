The Voice's season 21 finale will feature some star-studded performances!

In addition to the Top 5 competitors -- Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten and Hailey Mia -- performing alongside their coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, NBC also announced on Tuesday a whole host of A-list stars who will be taking the stage during next Tuesday's live, two-hour finale.

Following his semifinals performance of his new holiday hit, "You Deserve It All," John will take the stage with Carrie Underwood to perform their CMT-winning duet, "Hallelujah," off of her Christmas album, My Gift (Special Edition). And a familiar "voice" will return as former coach Alicia Keys debuts a special performance of her new song, "Old Memories," from her new album, KEYS (Original and Unlocked), a double album due out Dec. 10.

Also on the jam-packed finale, season 21 Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran will return with a performance of his new single, "Shivers," Coldplay will present a very special performance of "My Universe," their Billboard-topping collaboration with BTS, and Walker Hayes will make his Voice debut with a performance of his smash hit country crossover, "Fancy Like."

Plus, Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll will be on hand to introduce their Sing 2 co-stars, Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly, performing a duet of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” alongside The Voice's Top 13 artists!

And don't forget the biggest moment of the night! One of the season 21 finalists – Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia from Team Kelly, Jershika Maple from Team John, and Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham from Team Blake – will be crowned the winner on the live telecast.

The Voice season 21 finale airs Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 14, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

