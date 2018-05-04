Carrie Underwood Looks Fit and Fab as She Hits the Gym With Her Mom -- See the Pics!

Carrie Underwood is celebrating Mother's Day a little early with a mother-daughter workout!

The "Cry Pretty" singer kicked off her new CALIA By Carrie Underwood Mother's Day campaign at (R)evolve in New York City on Thursday, as she and her mom, Carole, got in a sweet sweat session.

Underwood stunned in a black-and-white athletic ensemble, pulling her hair back in a ponytail. The mother of one couldn't look more confident after recovering from her face injury in November, as she was photographed smiling from ear to ear. Her mom, meanwhile, looked casual and cute in a comfy gray look. The mother-daughter duo sported big smiles as they lifted some weights, before Underwood changed into a different outfit to perform floor exercises.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CALIA by Carrie Underwood

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CALIA by Carrie Underwood

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CALIA by Carrie Underwood

While Underwood spent Thursday with her mom, she was surrounded by her husband and son last weekend, as she performed the national anthem at her husband, Mike Fisher's, hockey game with the Nashville Predators.

The American Idol alum took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her son, Isaiah, cheering her on from the stands.

"As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me...and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud... He never really gets to see me sing because he’s in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play...and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute," she captioned the video. "Thanks, @iveychilders for catching this little moment...my heart is happy...❤️."

Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Hangs Out With Fellow 'American Idol' Alum David Cook Backstage at 'Kinky Boots'

Carrie Underwood Shares Heartfelt Video of Son Watching Her Perform

Carrie Underwood Posts Close-Up Video of Her Face While Joking Around With Her Husband

Related Gallery