Carrie Underwood Shows Off Toned Legs at 2022 American Music Awards

Carrie Underwood is once again reminding us who she is! Underwood hit the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night in a sparkling pink gown that showed off her fit physique.

The Tony Ward SS23 RTW gown featured a glittering halter-neck and off-the-shoulder straps that draped down Underwood's arms. The dress's multi-colored, sparkling fringe detailing provided extra glam, while the thigh-high slit brought the drama and gave the country singer the chance to put her toned legs on display.

She paired the look with some bedazzled silver sandals and Nicole Rose jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Ghost Story" singer is nominated for two awards at this year's show, including Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Denim & Rhinestones.

Underwood is no stranger to taking home trophies at the AMAs, winning her first award for New Artist of the Year in 2006, to most recently nabbing the W last year in the Favorite Female Country Artist category. In total, Underwood has 17 AMAs to her name, making her one of the show's most-winning artists.

In addition, Underwood is set to take the stage this year, with performances from Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Lil Baby and Stevie Wonder also expected during Sunday night's ceremony.

Imagine Dragons, J.I.D., Tems, Wizkid and Yola will also be entertaining the audience with performances.

The 2022 American Music Awards air live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Check out the night's full list of winners here!

