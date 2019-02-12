Carson Daly Is Leaving 'Last Call' After 17 Years

It’s the end of an era.



On Tuesday, NBC announced Carson Daly will be leaving his hosting gig on the Last Call with Carson Daly in order to pursue other projects and spend more time with his family.



“If you had told me in 2002 I would be a part of the historic NBC late-night family for 17 years, I would have said you were crazy!” Daly said in a statement, via TV Line. “Hard to believe it’s been so long — 2,000 episodes. It’s time to move on to something new and let someone else have access to this incredible platform.”

“My twenties were about finding a good job. My thirties were about taking on as many of them as I could,“ he continued. “Now, in my forties, I’m focused on quality over quantity. I want to do more with my Today family and continue hosting and producing The Voice and explore new opportunities.”



On top of his late-night gig, Daly has been the host of The Voice since its inception in 2011 and the social media reporter on the Today show since 2013. Needles to say, he’ll still be ludicrously busy after bidding Last Call farewell.



It’s unclear whether NBC will find a replacement for Daly at the 1:30 a.m. ET/PT slot or another program will nab the air time after Seth Meyers’ Late Night. A final air date for Last Call with Carson Daly hasn’t been announced.



Get more breaking TV news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

'Catastrophe': Final Season Trailer Addresses Carrie Fisher's Death

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 9: What to Expect

Former 'Bachelor' Nick Viall on Colton Underwood Quitting the Show: 'You Gotta See It Through' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery