Carter Rubin Returns to 'The Voice' With Gwen Stefani to Perform New Single 'Horoscope'
'The Voice’: Carter Rubin Reveals How Blake Shelton Reacted to G…
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Teases Ariana Grande About Getting Em…
Ariana Grande Surprises Gwen Stefani During Final Las Vegas Resi…
Watch Blake Shelton Hilariously Butcher Cover of Taylor Swift's …
‘The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Performs With a Broken Elbow and Fract…
‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande Wears Jennifer Garner's '13 Going on …
'The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Assures Fans She’s OK After Falling on…
Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Sing Each Other's Songs!
Gwen Stefani Previews ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Ho…
Ariana Grande Can't Stop Impersonating Celine Dion on 'The Voice'
Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Cover Britney Spears, Celine Di…
Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Sweet Secret to His Marriage With Blak…
2021 iHeartCountry Festival: The Must-See Moments (Exclusive)
CMA Awards 2021: Inside Country Music’s Big Night
‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Cries and Ariana Grande Gets 'Choked…
Watch Taylor Swift Cringe Over ‘Drunk Taylor’ on TikTok
Taylor Swift Is a Beautiful Bride in 'I Bet You Think About Me' …
Amy Schumer Jokes She’s a Mom ‘Warrior’ as She Gears Up for ‘The…
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Confronts His Mom and Grandmother Ab…
Carter Rubin returned to The Voice stage on Tuesday to celebrate his new single, "Horoscope!"
The season 19 winner -- who became Gwen Stefani's first-ever team member to win the singing competition last December -- debuted his new track for the audience during the season 21 Top 8 results show, thrilling this season's coaches, as well as Gwen, who was in the audience cheering him on.
Gwen introduced Carter's performance and chatted with host Carson Daly -- noting that it was the first time she'd been back at the show since Carson married her and Blake Shelton earlier this year.
"I am so proud of him," she said of her season 19 winner. "'Horoscope' is an incredible song and he's grown so much. He's such a good guy!"
Carter released "Horoscope" last month, and earlier this month, he joined Gwen onstage during her Las Vegas residency to perform Blake's part on their duet "Nobody But You" -- and got a rave review on his new song!
ET spoke with Carter after his big win last year, and he couldn't have been more excited to kick off his career with Gwen's help.
"She's so down to earth and so genuine," he raved of his coach. "She definitely wanted the best for me, she's worked so hard to get to this point. She just really believes in me, which means the world."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Top 8 Revealed: Jim & Sasha Allen, Paris Winningham & More
New Music Releases October 22: Elton John, Christina Aguilera, Carter Rubin, Lana Del Rey and More
'The Voice' Winner Carter Rubin on the Advice He Got From Gwen Stefani
Related Gallery