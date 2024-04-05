Sales & Deals

Casper's Spring Sale Is Taking 25% Off Their New Mattresses This Weekend — Shop Before The Sale Ends

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Casper Daylight Savings Sale
Casper
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:15 PM PDT, April 5, 2024

Casper's Spring Sale is knocking an 25% off all of the brand's newest mattresses and 15% off sleep essentials.

Casper just kicked off its Spring sale with dreamy discounts on all of the brand's cozy new mattresses. While we may spend more time outdoors this spring, there's nothing like coming home to a comfortable bed after a long day. If you are looking to purchase a new mattress for a better night's rest, now's not the time to sleep on it.

Until Monday, April 8, you can save 25% off best-selling mattresses using code APRIL25 during checkout. Also, Casper is offering 15% off bedding essentials sitewide. 

Shop the Casper Mattress Sale

Casper recently updated its entire mattress lineup for 2024. Gone are the days of The Casper, Original, Original Hybrid, Wave Hybrid and Snow. Those models have been swapped out for new styles, including the Casper One, Casper Dream and Casper Snow Hybrid — all of which are on sale now.

With the spring season underway, it's only natural to want to refresh our bedrooms for the new season. Ahead, save hundreds on every Casper mattress and find the perfect sleeper for you.

Dream Hybrid Mattress

Dream Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Dream Hybrid Mattress

Designed with a medium feel that’s perfect for any sleep style—especially side sleepers—the Dream Hybrid Mattress combines premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for ergonomic pressure relief.

$1,875 $1,406

WITH CODE APRIL25

Shop Now

Dream Max Hybrid Mattress

Dream Max Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Dream Max Hybrid Mattress

Save an extra 25% on Casper's ultimate hybrid mattress with precision-cut foam and encased coils. The ultra-breathable Breathe+ Flex Foam soothes you to sleep with enhanced airflow.

$3,125 $2,344

WITH CODE APRIL25

Shop Now

Snow Max Hybrid Mattress

Snow Max Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Snow Max Hybrid Mattress

Perfect for hot sleepers, especially during the warmer months of spring and summer, the new Snow Max Hybrid is Casper's ultimate cooling hybrid mattress. Fibers in the Snow Max Cover give an instantly refreshing feel and move heat away quickly.

$3,745 $2,809

WITH CODE APRIL25

Shop Now

Nova Hybrid Mattress

Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Nova Hybrid Mattress

It's like you're sleeping in heaven. With a velvety soft layer and knit fabrics, this mattress makes bedtime more cozy and helps ease you into bed, while the layers provide support and comfort. 

$2,295 $1,148

WITH CODE APRIL25

Shop Now

Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress

Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress
Casper

Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress

For hot sleepers, the QuickCool Cover on the Nova Hybrid Snow creates a cool-to-the-touch experience every time you crawl in bed. HeatDelete Bands direct heat away from your body throughout the night to keep you comfortable.

$2,795 $1,322

WITH CODE APRIL25

Shop Now

One Foam Mattress

One Foam Mattress
Casper

One Foam Mattress

While the Original and The Casper have gone to bed, you can experience the latest in cutting-edge coziness with Casper's new mattress, the One. It is designed with a supportive medium-firm feel with the perfect bit of bounce.

$1,245 $933

WITH CODE APRIL25

Shop Now

Element Pro Mattress

Element Pro Mattress
Casper

Element Pro Mattress

Casper's Element Pro Mattress is on sale for less than $500. It features a DualFoam Design for all-night comfort and AirScape to increase airflow to help keep you cool at night.

$995 $746

Shop Now

