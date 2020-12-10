Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, are expanding their family!

The 34-year-old singer announced via Instagram on Thursday that the two are expecting their second child together. They're also parents to 1-year-old daughter Frankie.

"Can't wait to meet you," Cassie captioned the post, which featured a series of beautiful photos from her pregnancy photo shoot with photographer Alex Evans.

"You are so stunning!" Khloe Kardashian marveled in the comments section. "I cannot be happier for you and your family! I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Wow wow wow wow what are you doing??" Fine gushed. "You trying to have three 😍"

Meanwhile, on his own page, Fine shared an adorable video of Frankie all smiles at one of her mommy's doctor visits.

"Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter," he wrote. "So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife."

The exciting news comes just two hours after fellow singer Christina Milian revealed she's pregnant with her third child. This will be her second with boyfriend Matt Pokora. She also shares 10-year-old daughter Violet with her ex-husband, The-Dream.

Sharing a stunning shot of Pokora kissing her baby bump on the beach at sunset, Milian captioned it, "You and Me + 3 🌏 #morelove."

