Cassie's baby girl is too cute!

The "Don't Play It Safe" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the first photo of her newborn daughter's face, a month after giving birth. Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, reportedly welcomed baby Frankie Stone Fine on Dec. 6.

The photo Cassie shared sees the little one fast asleep, dressed in a cowgirl outfit. Cassie captioned the pic with a simple red heart emoji

"So precious ❤️," Ciara wrote in the comments, while Karrueche Tran shared a series of red heart emojis.

Malika Haqq, who is pregnant with her first child, called Frankie a "Cutie pie 😍." Gabrielle Union wrote, "Beautiful!!!!! So happy for you!!!!!"

"How did we make something so perfect. @cassie," Alex wrote alongside the image on his Instagram Story.

Cassie announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June, nearly eight months after she split from her longtime love, Diddy, in October 2018. Diddy and Cassie were romantically linked as far back as 2007, and, just two months after a source told ET they had broken up, Cassie and Alex went public with their relationship.

See more in the video below.

