Cassie Shares First Look of Newborn Daughter Frankie Stone Fine

Cassie is giving fans their first peek at her little girl!

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her newborn daughter, Frankie Stone Fine. In the black-and-white image, Cassie -- who shares Frankie with her husband, Alex Fine -- is holding her daughter's small hand.

"She’s just different," Cassie captioned the pic, which does not show the baby's face. "Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF."

Alex also celebrated the newborn, sharing a blurry, smiling selfie with his wife and daughter.

"My greatest Loves," he wrote alongside the pic. "These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFines"

Gabrielle Union, Shay Mitchell, Rita Ora, KJ Apa, Mark Consuelos and Logan Paul were among the celebs to offer their congratulations to the Fine family in the comments section.

The photos came less than a week after TMZ reported Frankie's Los Angeles birth.

Cassie announced she was pregnant on Instagram in June. The announcement came nearly eight months after Cassie split from her longtime love, 50-year-old Diddy, last October.

After announcing their engagement in August, Cassie and Alex tied the knot in September and shared the stunning photos from their Malibu wedding with Vogue.

