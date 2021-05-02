Cassie Randolph Dating Singer Brighton Reinhardt

Cassie Randolph has seemingly found a romantic spark with a new partner. A source confirms to ET that Cassie and singer Brighton Reinhardt "have been dating for a few months," and that the pair are "having fun together."

The source adds that Cassie's sister, Michelle Randolph, and her boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin, "Get along with Brighton really well and approve of him for Cassie."

Cassie and Brighton were recently spotted hanging out together with Cassie's family -- including her parents, as well as Michelle and Gregg -- at the Shorebreak Hotel in Huntington Beach, TMZreports.

The pair also recently traveled together for a vacation to Cozumel, Mexico, in April, according to Us Weekly.

The fresh romance comes on the heels of Cassie's high-profile split from her ex, Colton Underwood.

Cassie first gained fame after competing for Colton's rose on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. Their relationship ended in May 2020, and descended into a legal battle when Cassie was granted a temporary domestic violence prevention restraining order against Colton in September.

In November, she asked the court to dismiss her restraining order after the two reached a "private agreement," according to Colton.

