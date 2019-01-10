Talk about impeccable timing.

Catfish star Nev Schulman was in the middle of giving a talk about dating in the digital age at Apple's Soho store in New York City on Wednesday, when he got a call that his wife, Laura Perlongo, was in labor, Page Six was first to report. Schulman reportedly walked off stage 15 minutes into his talk as the audience applauded.

On Thursday, Schulman confirmed the news of his baby boy's arrival -- whom the couple decided to name Beau -- with a sweet Instagram video of himself cradling his newborn. Schulman and Perlongo are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Cleo, and got married last July.

"Beau Bobby Bruce has arrived!" he wrote. "A little perfect ray of son-shine. 7lbs 15oz. Beau & Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn’t be happier."

Perlongo shared her own photo and video of baby Beau on Instagram.

"BEAU BOBBY BRUCE 1/9/19 Smitten. ❤," she wrote.

Schulman teased the big news with a video on Wednesday of himself popping up between his pregnant wife's legs as she lies down, joking, "Oh. it's coming. New episode of Catfish tonight at 9, 8 central, baby."

In August 2016, Schulman made a splash when he kissed his wife's bare baby bump on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards. Watch the video below for more:

