Congrats are in order for Catherine and Sean Lowe!

The Bachelor Nation golden couple revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that they are expecting their third child together.

Catherine announced the exciting news with a family photo that showed her growing baby bump, captioning it "#PartyOfFive."

Sean shared a similar snap, with a caption that read, "The first two have been pretty cool, so why not a third?"

Sean and Catherine are also parents to sons Samuel, 2, and Isaiah, 1. ET spoke with Sean shortly after Catherine gave birth to Isaiah last May, where he revealed how parenting a second time around has changed him.

"I've probably become more emotional with this second one," he admitted. "I was watching the news and saw this sad story, and it really gripped me in a way it didn’t before I had kids. I’m thinking about life insurance and ways I need to make sure my family is taken care of."

Sean also dished on how Samuel was doing as a big brother so far. "We didn’t know how he’d react, and I think the first time Samuel saw Isaiah in the hospital, we said, 'OK give your brother a kiss,' and he did and everybody said, 'Aw, so sweet!' and I think Samuel picked up on that [reaction]," he shared. "So now he gives Isaiah like 100 kisses a day."

"There’s something about having two kids where it really feels like a family," Sean continued. "I don’t know what it is is, maybe it’s because I was one of two kids. A family of four feels different than family of three. We’ve definitely stopped ourselves a couple of times and said, ‘Isn’t this weird?’ Our friends and family signed us up for this cheesy reality show, and here we are, five years later. It’s so surreal. And personally I don’t really feel like I’m old enough to have two kids, or mature enough! It’s so, so surreal."

