Catherine Deneuve Hospitalized After Suffering a Stroke

Legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve is in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

Deneuve's family confirmed the news in a statement to the Agence France-Presse on Wednesday. Thankfully, the 76-year-old actress' family said she had a "very limited stroke which is reversible."

"Happily she has no loss of motor function, although she will of course have to rest for a while," the statement reads.

The French film icon has starred in a number of classic films over the years including Roman Polanski's Repulsion in 1965, Jacques Demy's The Umbrellas of Cherbourg in 1964 and Lars von Trier's Dancer in the Dark in 2000. She is still working today, her latest film being De son vivant (In Her Lifetime), which is being directed by Emmanuelle Bercot in France.

