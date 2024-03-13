Catherine O'Hara Is On Board for a 'Schitt's Creek' Movie

Catherine O'Hara is not pooh-poohing the idea of stepping back into Moira Rose's wig closet for a Schitt's Creek movie.

Four years after the Canadian sitcom came to an end after six seasons, the Home Alone actress, 70, is keeping the hope alive for fans who've been begging creators Dan Levy and Eugene Levy to bring back the Rose family for one last hoorah.

Sitting down on the new season of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, O'Hara said that she is right there next to the millions of viewers in terms of crossing her fingers for a film.

"I hope we do a movie," the Beetlejuice star said. "That would be nice."

For O'Hara -- the player behind the boisterous and lovable matriarch of the Rose clan -- the role, as well as the collaboration with the Levy family, was an opportunity for her as an actress to have her voice heard on the direction of her character, even if that direction seemed wonky to Eugene.

"It's just, it's so lovely to work with people with whom you're allowed to collaborate and Eugene and Daniel, you know, collaborated from the very beginning on what I would look like and they were open," she told Ripa, 53. "When I told Eugene I wanted to have a, you know, wild vocabulary and possibly have an inconsistent way of speaking, he said, 'Yeah, let's see how that goes,' and he didn't say no. 'What if I wear a different wig in every scene?' 'Yeah, Catherine. We'll look into that. Yeah.' He made it happen."

Those character choices, of course, went on to become iconic in the long run with O'Hara delivering some of the most playfully brilliant lines on television and becoming one of the hottest Halloween costumes thanks to her unique style and ever-changing wigs.

While the comedy went largely unnoticed for the first four seasons, it ultimately made a massive splash on Netflix, and went on to receive 19 Emmy nominations for seasons 5 and 6. In 2020, O'Hara even won the Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Emmy for her role. That same year, Annie Murphy -- the actress behind the shallow Alexis Rose -- won Best Supporting Actress while Dan and Eugene swept the Supporting and Lead Actor categories, respectively. The series also beat out rivals like The Good Place and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to win Outstanding Comedy Series.

According to series producer Andrew Barnsley, the idea of a movie or a reboot of the series is also on the mind of the father and son pair behind the show, and they are thinking about it "all the time."

"It’s something that we know there’s demand and interest for it, really. It’s something that I know Dan and Eugene [Levy] are considering all the time, and I think it’s going to be a timing thing," Barnsley told The Messenger in 2023.

He also added that for everyone involved, it all comes down to protecting the integrity and the heart of the series that has become beloved for millions of fans.

"The fear is: does it tarnish the legacy to go back and revisit them in the way that maybe the Entourage movie did?" he added.

The new season of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa begins Mar. 13. New episodes are available every Wednesday on the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.

