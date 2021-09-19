Cecily Strong on Her 'SNL' Return: 'They're Still Figuring It Out' (Exclusive)
Cecily Strong's future at Saturday Night Liveis still unclear, but it may be rosier than before. As the Oct. 2 premiere of season 46 fast approaches, Strong -- who has been on NBC's late-night sketch series for nearly a decade -- still doesn't know if she'll be asked back for the new season.
"It's still... we're still figuring it out," Strong, rocking a black long-sleeved V-neck gown with a plunging neckline and high slit, admitted to ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the Emmys red carpet Sunday. "What does that mean? I know. Well, it means I'm thinking it will probably happen." But she did caution that "nothing's for sure" until she signs on the dotted line.
That's relatively positive news, considering many viewers believed her sketch as drunk Jeanine Pirro on the May 23 finale may have marked her "goodbye performance." Strong reflected on the "magical" experience, confessing that she didn't mean it to be perceived as a potential farewell. "It was a goodbye to the year is what it was," she assured.
Strong is just one of many SNL cast members nominated for Emmys this year, along with Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant and first-time nominee Bowen Yang.
"It was a tough year and I'm really proud of everyone. I'm really proud to be here with them," she said of her fellow co-star nominees.
Strong previously stated to ET while promoting her Apple TV+ musical comedy, Schmigadoon!, that her return to SNL was still unclear.
“I’ll be thrilled if I go back, I’ll be thrilled if that was my last show,” she said back in June. “I feel good either way.”
While Strong said that “things are a bit more up in the air and I’m OK with that,” she noted that she was content with whichever direction the decision falls. “My lesson from last year is sort of see what happens.”
The 73rd Primetime Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air live coast-to-coast Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS. Check out the complete winners list.
