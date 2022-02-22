Shopping

Celeb-Approved Skincare Brand SkinCeuticals Launches New Brightening Moisturizer

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Phyto A+ Treatment
SkinCeuticals

If you've been struggling with dull winter skin, get ready to meet your new favorite product. SkinCeuticals has just announced their newest release — a brightening moisturizer that will lift your skin out of the cold weather blues.

Say hello to the Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment from the lauded skincare brand that develops products with physician insight. While most skin-clearing products can use ingredients that can irritate skin, SkinCeuticals' new moisturizing treatment uses their patented calming Phyto botanical blend to soothe while it balances your skin. 

Using a combination of Alpha Arbutin, Azelaic Acid and Phyto Botanical Blend, this multi-action moisturizer helps even skin tone, reduce redness and calms the skin all while infusing it with non-greasy hydration.
$105

The lightweight gel creme is perfect for daily use, giving you your best and brightest complexion with its unique blend of hydrating acids. According to the SkinCeuticals website, the oil and fragrance-free treatment improved rough skin by 19% and brightened skin by 20% in their clinical study.

The new A+ Brightening Treatment joins SkinCeuticals' already popular Phyto line, made up of the Phyto Corrective Gel and Phyto Corrective Masque, and is so gentle that it's suitable for all skin types and tones, even acne prone or sensitive skin. The dermatologist-approved retailer has made fans of celebs like Halle Berry, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and Gwyneth Paltrow, so you know their stuff is good.

Grab the new treatment today or check out more favorite SkinCeuticals products below to get your best skin right now.

Attack fine lines and wrinkles with this award-winning Vitamin C serum. The combination of acids helps shield even your most delicate skin against environmental damage from free radicals or UV rays, so you can feel protected no matter what's on your busy schedule.
$166
Slather on this anti-aging cream which uses pure ceramides and lipids to plump dehydrated skin and restore its external barrier.
$130
Deliver long-lasting hydration with this high concentration of hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts with this unique gel-serum. 
$102
This lightweight moisturizer, formulated for acne-prone skin, enhances the use of traditional moisturizer, locking in hydration while replenishing essential nutrients that make the skin appear smoother and fuller.
$83

