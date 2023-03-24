Celebrity Baby Bumps of 2023: Rihanna, Kaley Cuoco and More

Baby bumps have never been more fashionable than in 2023! This year, celebrities who are or were expecting have hit the red carpet and the stage in styles that do anything but hide their stomachs.

Rihanna even went public that she was pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's second child by debuting her belly while performing at this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

And RiRi has been showing off that baby bump ever since! The pregnant singer most recently gave another stirring performance at this year's Oscars.

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are gearing up to be first-time parents, and she too has hit the red carpet and posed for pics that show off her growing stomach.

And though Keke Palmer already gave birth in February, she put her baby bump on display on several occasions.

For more glowing pregnant celebrities, check out ET's gallery:

