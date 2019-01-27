Tension between Tamar Braxton and Lolo Jones has been boiling in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and it reached an all-time high on Sunday night's episode.

Fans began speculating that Jones was kicked out of the house on Saturday after clips were shared online showing the singer and Olympic hurdler engaging in a heated argument. It was rumored that Jones slapped Braxton so hard that her glasses came off, but fans claim the live feed was cut off before showing footage of the alleged fight.

#LetsGetReadyToRumble RT @DukeTheBBDuck: Tamar vs. Lolo part 3. And THEY TURN OFF THE FEEDS AGAIN I SWEAR TO GOD IMMA BREAK IN THAT HOUSE TO WATCH THE FIGHT #CBBUS2#BBLFpic.twitter.com/uM6VAccFwr — #1BBFan (@BBFanForLifeYo) January 26, 2019

Well, now we know more details about exactly what went down and (spoiler alert) Lolo was not kicked out of the house.

All of the drama started after Kato Kaelin won the latest challenge and earned his place as Head of Household. Soon after, everyone started making arrangements to secure their place and dodge the next chopping block. Braxton tried to let Jones and Natalie Eva Marie know that Dina Lohan is the person in question who voted against the group during the eviction of Jonathan Bennett on Friday's episode, but Jones didn't want to hear it. It was 4:30 a.m. and Jones was clearly irritated.

"I've had growing frustrations with Tamar because every day Tamar is mad at someone," Jones said. "I'm starting to feel like a punching bag and it's exhausting."

The argument escalated and Jones eventually called Braxton a "b**ch." That's when Braxton walked out of the room and went on to start packing her bags to go home. Why? Because she said she doesn't fight people.

Jones went on to apologize, and said she was only frustrated because she was trying to communicate the conversation she had with Dina. "I don't want you to leave," Jones told Braxton. "I want to be your friend but I definitely handled that wrong. I'm sorry."

Braxton accepted her apology and instead of going home, the ladies hugged it out instead. Fans on Twitter called out the show for editing out the extended footage of the fight.

The editing was TRASH. So they didnt show Round 3 of Tamar vs Lolo & they didnt show Kato telling Tamar to go back home to her son??? #CBBUS2pic.twitter.com/3iCW4YFAop — Jolt ⚡🎆 (@JoltAlchemistt) January 28, 2019

#BBCeleb We did not get enough fisty-cuffs with Lolo and Tamar. 😢 — Marie just Marie (@d3sk) January 28, 2019

@CBSBigBrother WHY THE FUCK YALL CUT THAT SEGMENT OFF WHEN TAMAR AND LOLO WAS ABOUT TO START YANKING????? WE ALL WANTED TO SEE THAT — ʌǝʞ (@KKaiser32) January 28, 2019

THIS STUPID EDIT CUT OUT THE "THEN SAY IT" AND "THEN DO IT" PART OF THE TAMAR AND LOLO ARGUMENT. THAT'S SO SLOPPY. @CBSBigBrother#BBCeleb#CBBUS2pic.twitter.com/7oz4blRQSp — 𝖕𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖎𝖕𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖆 𝖕𝖚𝖙𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖆|𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖆 (@atavanxhalen) January 28, 2019

Sunday's show concluded with the nomination ceremony, where Kaelin chose Braxton and Lohan to be on the chopping block. The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fans Think Lolo Jones Got Kicked Out of 'Celebrity Big Brother' Over Fight With Tamar Braxton

'Celebrity Big Brother': Tamar Braxton (FULL INTERVIEW)

Tamar Braxton Says Her Sisters Think She's 'Nuts' for Joining 'Celebrity Big Brother' (Exclusive)