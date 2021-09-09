'Celebrity Big Brother' to Return for Season 3 This Winter
Celebrity Big Brother is coming back! The series will return for a third season this winter, CBS announced during its Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday.
The new season will feature an all-new group of celebrities living together in the Big Brother house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season.
Julie Chen Moonves will return as host, while celebrity houseguests, air schedule and additional details will be announced at a later date.
Celebrity Big Brother debuted in winter 2018, with its sophomore season airing the following year, in 2019. Alums of the series include TV personalities Kandi Burruss, Omarosa Manigault Newman and Ross Mathews; Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte; actors Shannon Elizabeth and Joey Lawrence; comedian Tom Green; and former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci.
Marissa Jaret Winokurwon season 1, while Tamar Braxtonwon season 2.
