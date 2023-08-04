Put a smile on your face! Celebrity dentist Dr. Joseph Goodman has worked with A-listers including Sterling K. Brown, Dr. Phil, Piers Morgan, Wayne Brady, Keo Motsepe, and more, and now he’s telling ET everything you need to achieve their megawatt smiles.

"I like to serve anyone from all walks of life. It's fun to see celebrities, famous people, NBA players, or TV personalities in our waiting room, but everyone matters in our office,” the Beverly Hills, California-based doctor says.

"The most popular services we offer include cosmetic dentistry and veneers. My philosophy is, and always has been, to respect the tooth and preserve as much tooth structure as possible. We take pride in providing the most natural-looking veneers that look and feel like natural teeth and see dramatic and life-changing transformations every day," he continues.

If you can't make it in for an appointment with Goodman, the cosmetic and general dentist says there are surprising ways to get pearly whites all on your own.

"Go soft and easy on your teeth and gums when brushing. Using an abrasive toothbrush and toothpaste will destroy your enamel. No abrasive toothpaste is required to get a clean tooth surface."

Another pro-top: "Water picks, toothpicks, and floss sticks, are no match to a good, old fashioned floss, either waxed or unwaxed.”

From there, small changes in your day-to-day life can make a big difference in your tooth health according to the doctor.

"Drinking soda, carbonated water, or any other beverage than water is very bad for teeth, so make sure to have it in moderation,” he suggests.

“If you are a mouth breather, you are prone to dry mouth, bad breath and decay. Breathing through your nose helps aid in a healthy set of teeth,” the expert adds.

Goodman also recommends investing in a professional night guard to avoid any issues that come with clenching your jaw and grinding.



"Years of grinding will flatten the chewing surface of your teeth," he explains.

Once you’ve covered all the bases, getting a radiant smile can be simple. "At-home whitening kits are a good start and typically provide noticeable results," he shares.

Finally, it’s all about spreading kindness, positivity, and good vibes. "Flashing a smile not only affects us personally, but it also has the potential to change someone else's day as well. I am fortunate to see this every day."

