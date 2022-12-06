Art lovers, rejoice! Thierry Guetta, aka Mr. Brainwash, loved by Madonna, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rick Ross, Wyclef Jean, Kygo and more, opened a museum dedicated to his past, present and future artwork.

The street artist's pieces have been shown in films and television shows including Molly's Game, Billions, Shameless and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and now, fans can see his work up close at a three-story museum in Beverly Hills, California.

"This is a moment in my life that I have been working towards for many, many years. ... I’ve waited to do something for myself, and this [museum] is more of what I want to do. It’s a little reward just for me," Guetta told Haute Living Los Angeles Magazine.

Andreas Branch

“The story I want to tell is just happiness. I like to bring joy to people and to bring them happiness, too. I have love for all. My whole thing is, 'What can I do to make people happier? What can I do to make everything more fun?' That’s my art on another level, and also, me," the graffiti extraordinaire added.

Beyond his iconic paintings, which feature A-listers including Kate Moss, Marilyn Monroe, Kobe Bryant, Steve Jobs, Mick Jagger and Tupac Shakur, the space will also have Guetta's sculptures, immersive installations, a movie theater, a room dedicated to Vincent Van Gogh, and more on display for visitors to enjoy.

"The room you see today might be different from the room you see tomorrow. It’s going to be a museum that travels, hopefully to Miami, New York, and Toronto to start, and it will be open at night because I’m going to do a lot of things with a projection so that people can and will want to come here after dinner. I want to change history, and do things differently than what has been done for the past 100 years," he noted.

Andreas Branch

Other than telling the story of happiness, the artist also hopes to inspire guests to create art in their own unique way.

“[I want to share that] people should believe in themselves, and really do what they want in life. It doesn’t matter what you do, but you should do it well, and do it with your heart, because at the end of the day, everyone is an artist. A janitor, he’s an artist, the way he holds his broom, that’s art. A businessman, a computer guy, we are all artists. But it’s very important to be real, because being a real artist is not just about what you do, but who you are," Guetta said.

Mr. Brainwash Art Museum is located at 465 N. Beverly Drive Beverly Hills, California 90210 and is open to the public starting Sunday, December 18.

Madonna Tongue Kisses Friends During 64th Birthday Celebration in Italy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Stars Sightings at 2022 Art Basel in Miami

Academy Museum Gala 2022: Biggest Moments From the Event

Tupac Shakur Estate Announces 'Wake Me When I’m Free' Museum Exhibit