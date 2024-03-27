Celebrity fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some heartbreaking news about his 4-year-old daughter, Monroe.

Peterson shared a series of photos showing his young daughter resting in a hospital bed, and revealed that she is battling for her life after being diagnosed with leukemia.

"This is going to be longer, and cathartically different from my usual fare. Forewarned is forewarned. Life changing turn. Our perfect 4 year old daughter, Monroe Vivian Peterson (MVP, see that?!) had a nagging cough, on and off fever, and an odd pallor to her for a few days last week. Typical kid stuff," Peterson captioned the post. "Then my wife noticed bruising on her legs which was odd since she hadn't been very active because of the other symptoms, and she took her to the hospital."

"Fast forward 4 days: White blood cell count KO'd. Platelets in the toilet. Hemoglobin number lower than a soccer game final. Hematocrit front row on the struggle bus. Needs immediate transfusion(s). Has to have bone marrow biopsy. Flow cytometry. Spinal tap(s). Chemotherapy. And finally, Make-A-Wish candidate. She has AML leukemia," Peterson wrote. "How the f*#! did we get here?!?!"

"More to come as we navigate the nightmare… Our Warrior Princess will crush this! She has even said it herself!" he continued. "Please hold our daughter, and our family-immediate and extended-in your hearts, thoughts, and prayers. As we are all aware; 'you never know what someone is going through."

"Back to levity and fitness fodder, more on this as it unfolds," he concluded. "Into the storm."

The slideshow of snapshots included one photo of Monroe watching a tablet in her hospital bed, as well as a photo of herself and her mom, Jess, sharing a kiss.

The final pic in the series showed Monroe laying in her hospital bed with her 7-year-old brother and her dad, who was hugging a stuffed unicorn.

The post was met with an overwhelming wave of love and support from many of the celebs Peterson has worked with and befriended over the years, including Khloe Kardashian, who commented, "Oh my heart!! I am so so so sorry for you and your family!! If there’s something I can say for certain, she's a warrior just like her mommy and daddy!! G I'm here if you need anything! I love you and your family and I'm praying for you all!"

"We’re always here brother. Always," Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson commented. "She will crush this, as she herself has declared."