Happy news in the Toth-Tutera household!

Celebrity wedding planner David Tutero and husband Joey Toth welcomed a baby girl, Gracie Stella Toth-Tutera, via surrogate on Jan. 24 in California, the WeTV star's rep confirms to ET.

The couple's little one was born weighing 9 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 20 inches in length. She joins a happy family that includes a big sister, 5-year-old Cielo.

Tutera and Toth got engaged in 2016. The A-list planner previously made headlines in 2013, when, after splitting with ex Ryan Jurica, the pair decided to raise their fraternal twins separately. The two broke up while their surrogate was pregnant, and following the children's birth, Tutera has raised Cielo, his biological daughter, while Jurica has raised his biological son, Cedric.

