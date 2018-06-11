Celebs React to Robert De Niro's Viral Anti-Trump Tony Awards Speech
Robert De Niro definitely didn't hold back on his thoughts about President Donald Trump on Sunday at the Tony Awards in New York City.
The 74-year-old actor introduced a performance by Bruce Springsteen, and took the opportunity to denounce Trump in NSFW language. Although De Niro was heavily censored during the U.S. telecast, his comments weren't bleeped during the Australian telecast.
"First, I wanna say, 'f**k Trump,'" De Niro said, as many in the crowd cheered, with some eventually giving him a standing ovation at Radio City Music Hall. "It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'f**k Trump.'"
While many Tony Awards audience members showed their support for De Niro, some celebs were critical of the remarks on social media.
“When you’re talking about how Trump is degrading our national discourse with his language, this is not the way to combat Trump, it only helps him," Meghan McCain said on The View on Monday, adding that she felt his comments were "gross."
Meanwhile, Mark Hamill clearly loved it.
Read on for more celeb reactions:
In other Tony Awards drama, Neil Patrick Harris live-tweeted the show and thew some shade at actress Rachel Bloom, who epically clapped back.
