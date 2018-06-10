Rachel Brosnahan Makes First Public Appearance Since Aunt Kate Spade's Death at 2018 Tony Awards

Rachel Brosnahan stepped out for the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday, marking her first public appearance since the death of her aunt, Kate Spade, last Tuesday.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star looked regal in a beautiful, Dolce & Gabbana sleeved floral print gown as she walked the red carpet outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City, ahead of the big show.

Brosnahan was tasked with presenting a selected performance from The Band's Visit, which featured actress Katrina Lenk and Brosnahan's Mrs. Maisel co-star, Tony Shalhoub, who plays her over-stressed father on the acclaimed Amazon original series.

Both Lenk and Shalhoub went on to win Tony awards later in the show for their performances in the acclaimed Broadway musical.

Brosnahan smiled sweetly while introducing the performance, and while she did walk the red carpet before the event, the actress opted not to do press.

On Wednesday, Brosnahan took to Instagram to pay tribute to her aunt with a sweet Instagram video of the late fashion designer dancing to a mariachi band with her husband, Andy Spade.

"Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with," she wrote. "She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today."

Kate was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday at the age of 55. She is survived by her husband, Andy, and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances.

Following the news of her passing, family members, celebrities, friends and fans from all over the world shared their stories of the brand and the designer, and their condolences. Watch the video below for more on the outpouring of sadness and love shared in response to the designer's untimely death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

