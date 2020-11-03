Celebs Vote: Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Others Encourage Voting on Election Day
Celebrities are urging their fans to get to the polls. A number of A-listers took to social media to encourage their followers one last time to vote in the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday.
This year's presidential election between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump has certainly had more passionate responses from celebs than ever before. Check out all the latest election coverage and follow along for election night results.
Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to encourage fans to make their voices heard at the polls. The reality star shared a stylish snapshot of herself with her "I Voted" sticker.
"I VOTED!!!! Did u???" Kardashian wrote. "If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line."
Kardashian also shared several posts telling followers to formulate a voting plan and to familiarize themselves with their voting rights.
Cardi B took a video from her car after voting, wearing her "I Voted" stickers on her nose.
"Go vote, because you will feel like you ... I don't know, it feels good," she said. "You really feel like you just did something."
She also wrote of her morning voting experience, "Nice and early!!! And there was 10 people in line. GO VOTE!"
Katy Perry showed her commitment -- and well-known love of costumes -- by dressing up as an "I voted" sticker and standing on the sidewalk while cars honked in support for her.
Kate Beckinsale also sought to turn heads, sporting a halter bikini top that spelled out "Vote."
As for Kourtney Kardashian, she kept it simple, taking a selfie while wearing a white hoodie reading "Vote."
"Happy Election Day!" she wrote. "Get out there and VOTE if you haven’t already. Your voice is important. Your vote has power. Every vote counts."
Today is Election Day. Please visit Vote.org to find your polling place and more information. Check out how to watch all the latest election coverage and follow along for election night results.
