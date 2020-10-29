Sen. Kamala Harris is "grateful" for Selena Gomez. Harris, who is Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's running mate, chatted with the 28-year-old singer about why she's voting for the first time in the upcoming election and about the importance of providing all types of healthcare to Americans.

"Your health isn’t just what you experience from the neck down -- it’s also from the neck up. I’m grateful @SelenaGomez has been using her voice to raise awareness about mental health and inspire her fans to vote in this election," Harris tweeted along with a video of her and Gomez's conversation.

The former Disney star shared that in the last four years, she's "experienced a lot" that has led her to see why casting her ballot matters. "I just feel that my vote counts more than ever," Gomez shared, noting that she'll be voting early. "As a citizen, as someone who truly, truly cares about their country, not voting is just not an option."

Harris commended Gomez for being an "incredible voice" about her struggle with lupus, something that the senator's sister also battles. "It's something that we as a family have been dealing with for many, many years," Harris noted. "There are so many women of color who have lupus, and are still struggling to get the kind of attention and treatment that they deserve. That's one of the things that Joe and I are fighting for, which is to hold onto the Affordable Care Act and expand it."

The women also breached the topic of mental healthcare. "I myself have shared my story about my mental health journey. I just read too much I think about how deep this country is being affected mentally," Gomez said. "I truly know that this is something that's important and important to me."

Harris replied, "We still have a lot of work to do, and it's something I care deeply about, and I look forward to working with you on it."

Gomez later joked that fans may be "sick" of her by now with all the talk of voting, but Harris encouraged her to keep it up.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

