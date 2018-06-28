Celine Dion Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With Her New Fringe Hairstyle

Celine Dion is trying out a new 'do.

The 50-year-old singer took to Instagram earlier this week to debut a hairstyle that had many fans doing a double take. Added to her signature long blonde hair were new fringe-style bangs. In the pic, which appears to have been taken in a hotel room, Dion is staring at herself in a full-length mirror, clad in a printed JW Anderson dress, blue Saint Laurent pumps and holding a green Hermes bag.

The photo was taken ahead of the "My Heart Will Go On" singer's performance in Tokyo, Japan, the first stop on her Asian tour. "Tonight is the night! Tokyo, are you ready?" she captioned the post, with identical sentiments also written in French.

The bangs may be a day-to-day choice for Dion. On Tuesday, the music icon shared a snap of her onstage at her Tokyo show, and this time, no bangs were in sight. Still glowing regardless of her hair choice, the singer stunned in a colorful printed mini-dress.

"Thank you Tokyo for the warm welcome and for being an amazing audience at our first show!" read the caption.

Then on Wednesday, the singer posted yet another photo from her time in Japan, this one posing with the cast of Cirque du Soleil. Labeled a throwback, the pic shows the superstar with the same fringe bang look and JW Anderson dress that she was sporting in the image she shared on Monday.

The photos come just over a month after Dion returned to her Las Vegas residency following an ear surgery in March.

"You know, it’s been a while since we’ve done a show. I had a little health issue — don’t we all," Dion told the audience at the time. "But I have to tell you, I’m extremely happy to be back. The stage is kind of my home away from home and I have to admit I can barely stand on my feet tonight as I am a little bit nervous."

Here's more with the always entertaining songstress:

