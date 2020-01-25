Celine Dion is celebrating her first born.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her eldest son, René-Charles Angelil, a happy 19th birthday. To celebrate his special day, Dion posted a cute baby pic of him and a more recent one of them together.

"My dear René-Charles, I’m so proud of the way you’re conducting yourself in life. You’re a true gentleman, and I want you to know that your father’s guidance continues to support and protect you… as I do," Dion wrote. "Keep being the best of yourself… strong, passionate, and wise, as you pursue all of your dreams in life - the sky’s the limit!"

"And above all, have a good time!.... Your happiness, is my happiness," she continued. "I love you so much, my dear son! Mom xx…"

Dion is also mother to 9-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson. It's been a month of reflection and heartache for the music icon. Dion's mother, Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, died on Jan. 16, after months of battling serious health issues.

The singer paid tribute to her late mother the following day during her show in Miami, where she recalled her final moments with Thérèse.

"We got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon," she described. "So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories, we sang songs, we hugged each other."

That same week, she also honored her late husband and his “beautiful smile” on the four-year anniversary of his death.

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile,” she wrote. “We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx…”

