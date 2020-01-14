Celine Dion has honored her late husband, René Angélil, and his “beautiful smile” on the four-year anniversary of his death.

Angélil died at the age of 73 following a long battle with throat cancer in 2016. The couple had been married for 21 years and shared three children.

On Tuesday, Dion, 51, posted a photo of Angélil, whom she had known since the age of 12, with a pup on her Instagram account.

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile,” she wrote. “We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx…”

The sweet post comes two months after Dion opened up about what she misses most about Angélil during an interview with CBS This Morning.

"His smell. His touch. His way of making me laugh," she said. "It's, like, when I'm not on stage and my fans are home and I go in a hotel, for example, I don't have any pillow talk."

“Rene will always be with me, but I'm not in pain,” she added. “Let go of the pain. Say yes. Say yes for dance. Say yes for friendship. Say yes for love maybe one day. I don't know."

The songstress talked further about the idea of finding love again during an exclusive interview with ET in September. Admitting the chapter was “closed” at the time, she said she would happily open up about any future romances.

"Am I going to love again? I am in love, I am in love with my life, I am in love with my children, I’m in love with my work," she said. "I love what I do today even more than before. Am I going to have a partner in my life? We'll stay tuned and if I do, I will share it and it would be a pleasure to share it.”

“It's a chapter that's closed, but it's not something that's dead,” Dion continued. “You evolve and maybe sometimes you meet a friend and it turns out into something bigger than that. Who knows and maybe not? But I will let you know. I promise."

