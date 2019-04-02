Céline Dion has some advice for those who are mourning the loss of a loved one.

During her guest appearance on Tuesday's Good Morning America, the singer opened up about feeling "powerful," "in charge" and "grounded" three years after the death of her husband, René Angélil.

"You cannot stop living," advised Dion, who shares three kids -- 18-year-old René-Charles and 8-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson -- with the late Angélil. "Go forward. And today's the first day of the beginning of my life, because I know that, I don't have to worry."

"The kids are growing, and I see them," she added. "And I look at them and I'm like, 'Wow ... we've done a great job.' And I'm so proud."

Dion, who just turned 51 last month, also revealed the key to staying healthy, fit and happy. The secret, she said, is all about having fun.

"[I] don't need to prove myself to the industry, to my family, to my friends, because I think I have done it for many years," she explained. "I do it because my passion has grown through the years. And now I do it because I have so much fun."

This June will mark the end of an era for one of those passions, as Dion takes the stage at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for one final bow. After nearly 20 years of performing in Sin City, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer is ending her massively successful residency.

"Vegas has given me ... the passion that we love to share with the people," she said. "People thought I was going to -- finish my career here. And that ... the Titanic was going to sink again."

Hear more on Dion in the video below.

