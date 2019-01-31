Paris Couture Week ended a week ago, but Celine Dion didn't stop giving us all the over-the-top fashion in the City of Light.

The 50-year-old star and couture enthusiast has been in town to sit front row at the shows while wearing stunning designer duds, including a sparkly black Alexandre Vauthier gown with thigh-high slit and a billowy beige cape number, which she wore to the Valentino show where she cried over the new collection.

Although the shows are completed, Dion, in true pop icon fashion, continued to step out in multiple jaw-dropping ensembles we can't get over. Keep up with the legend and catch up on every single look ahead.

On Thursday, Dion was spotted leaving the Repetto shoe store in a Calvin Klein ensemble of light blue blazer, orange sweater, leopard-print waist apron piece, black trousers and Saint Laurent red patent leather pumps.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The previous day, the singer gave us two looks. First, a custom Pandamaki hoodie emblazoned with the empowering words, "I'm Worth It," which she paired with acid-wash cuffed jeans and silver pumps. Then, she changed into a sequined jacket and white tee.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

On Jan. 29, Dion was chic in Chanel in a navy blue knit dress, tights, embellished pointed-toe shoes and bedazzled conductor hat topped off with a sheer black tulle headscarf. She also opted for yellow that day via a sunny sporty maxi, gray-and-white herringbone wool coat and chunky sneakers all from Maison Margiela, accessorized with a Y Project accordion bag and Celine square sunglasses.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

A lady in red! The entertainer took our breath away on Jan. 27 as she left her hotel in a voluminous ombré Oscar de la Renta tulle coat cinched with a black velvet bow. Dion wore a black mockneck and satin skirt by The Row underneath the standout piece.

Splash News

Dion rocked an edgy, plunging, statement shouldered jumpsuit with sheer bralette, rectangular frames and sailor hat from Vauthier and Jimmy Choo booties with crystal straps on Jan. 25. On the same day, she donned a Batsheva ruffled floral dress, emerald green wrap jacket, Moschino top-handle bag, Gabriela Hearst burgundy slouchy boots and Max Mara oversized cat-eye shades.

Best Image/BACKGRID

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

