Céline Dion Addresses Pepe Muñoz Dating Rumors

Celine Dion's heart still beats for her late husband, René Angélil.

Rumors have been swirling that the legendary singer is dating one of her dancers, Pepe Muñoz, but in a new interview with U.K.'s The Sun, she sets the record straight.

"The press said, 'Oh my god, Rene just passed and now there's another man.' Yeah, there's another man in my life, but not the man in my life," she says. "We're friends, we're best friends. Of course, we hug and we hold hands and we go out."

"Let's not mix everything," she adds. "I don't mind because he's handsome and he's my best friend."

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Rumors of a romance between Dion and Muñoz first started earlier this month, when the two stepped out for Paris Fashion Week together. Since then, they've been spotted out and about a few times, looking cheery and walking side by side.

But when asked by the reporter if she is, in fact, single, Dion quickly replies, "I am."

"By the way, when I say 'I am single,' please leave me alone," she continues. "Thanks. I just wanna be alone."

Angélil died of a heart attack at the age of 73 in January 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer. Although Dion is still mourning the loss of her beloved husband, whom she shares three children with, she says she's started to embrace life without him.

"To be honest with you, I think I'm at the best of my life right now and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it," Dion, 50, explains. "I've had wonderful moments in my whole life. Getting married to the greatest man in this world and now knowing that he's at peace and he's resting and he's always within me."

"I see him every day through the eyes of my children," she adds. "He gave me so much strength through all these years. For me now to explore and spread my wings it's like I'm having a second wind."

A source told ET last April that Dion still remains devoted to Angélil, and has no interest in dating anytime soon.

"Her husband was the love of her life and living without him is still incredibly painful for her," the source said. "She is very conservative and isn't ready to date and she might never be. She talks about the love of her life often and still believes he is with her in many ways. She believes there could never have love again comparable to Rene."

Hear more on Dion in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Celine Dion Is Brought to Tears During the Valentino Couture Fashion Show

Celine Dion Is Ultimate Goals in Sparkly Sexy Slit Gown at Couture Fashion Show

Celine Dion Posts Sweet Tribute to Late Husband René Angélil 3 Years After His Death

Related Gallery